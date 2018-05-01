Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to reach a market size of $89.9 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is expected to attain a market size of $89.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

The Telecom & IT market dominated the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 22.6 % during the forecast period. The Education & Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during (2017 – 2023). The Healthcare & Manufacturing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Media & Entertainment market would attain a market value of $6,742.4 million by 2023.

The North America market dominated the Global Infrastructure as a Service Network Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.9 % during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness CAGR of 28.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware, Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu), Google Inc., and Computer Science Corporation (CSC).

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market/

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Segmentation

By Component Types

Storage

Network

Compute

Others

By End Users

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Modes

Public

Hybrid

Private

By Verticals

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail & E Commerce

Education & Government

Healthcare & Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

US Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Canada Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Mexico Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Rest of North America Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Germany Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

UK Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

France Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Russia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Spain Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Italy Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Rest of Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Asia Pacific Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

China Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Japan Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

India Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

South Korea Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Singapore Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Malaysia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

LAMEA Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Brazil Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Argentina Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

UAE Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Saudi Arabia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

South Africa Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Nigeria Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Rest of LAMEA Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Companies Profiled

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Google Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Cisco System, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu)

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

