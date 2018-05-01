Global Expo on Computer Graphics & Animation which is going to be held on August 29-30, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan. We cordially invite all the participants who are interested to share their innovative ideas and research in the arena of the history, technologies, and scientific visualization of computer graphics, animation and games catered to industry professionals, researches and academic communities worldwide.
