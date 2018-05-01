Business

Get In Shape For Women Integrates 4 Essential Components into their Fitness Program

Get In Shape For Women offers a signature program that includes four core elements that elevate its sustainability and ability to guide women into achieving the figure they have always coveted.

[NATICK, 5/2/2018] Get In Shape For Women is a fitness studio based in Belmont, Massachusetts that offers high-end equipment and tailored training, minus the hefty price tag. The studio provides a proven fitness program that integrates four essential components that ensure effectiveness and sustainability, which are both vital in achieving fitness goals.

Integrating the Essentials
The fitness studio’s small group, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) program integrates four key elements: weight training, cardio exercises, proper nutrition, and accountability.

Weight training develops muscle tone, which is integral to elevating physical strength. Cardio, meanwhile, facilitates the burning of fat and calories while helping the heart get in shape for more intense exercises.

The organization has also partnered with Kettle Bell to provide balanced meals that can help women receive the nutrients that will sustain them during training, without gaining unnecessary weight.

The final element is accountability, which simply means working alongside a professional that can help foster determination and commitment to the goal.

Making Tailored Training Accessible
Get In Shape For Women offers the benefits of training in an upscale fitness studio and access to state-of-the-art equipment, and professional, one-on-one guidance from personal trainers, without the hefty price tag. The fitness studio offers their programs and facility at competitive prices; the studio believes every woman should have access to resources that will help her feel better on the inside-out and even potentially transform her life.

Interested parties who wish to experience training at the fitness studio before signing up may take advantage of a free trial.

About Get In Shape For Women
Get In Shape For Women, an upscale fitness studio for women in Belmont, MA, empowers women to achieve their fitness goals through a healthier lifestyle and tailored training programs. The fitness studio arms women with the tools and resources they need for a total body transformation including a proven four-component training program.

To learn the full details, visit https://www.getinshapeforwomen.com.

