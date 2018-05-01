Health and Wellness

Get Best Service for Your Colonoscopy

Colon is one of the important parts of your intestines. This is a hollow tube-like organ which stretches from stomach to anal opening. So it is imperative to mention that how important this organ is for the smooth functioning of our body. But some time due to various reasons its gets damaged or affected and so as our body functioning too. So in this cases when you are facing problems then you must consult a doctor. But how do you know that you are having a problem with your colon? Change in bowel habit, abdominal discomfit for a longer period of time, feeling of bowel not emptied completely and sometimes rectal bleeding are some of the most common signs of it.

Therefore if you are having these symptoms and looking for a good and seasoned expert for Colonoscopy Staten Island then you can contact Triborough GI, one of the best gastroenterology clinics in Brooklyn. The clinic is spearheaded by Dr Grosman and Dr Brun who have several years of experience in treating patients with the colon problems. The clinic offers their services in all kinds of gastroenterological problems but services which are offered by the clinic for colon related ailments likes polyp removal, colon cancer screening, ulcerative colitis, biopsy, rubber band ligation for haemorrhoids and so on.

Moreover, the best part is that the clinic has all qualified and able Colonoscopy Doctors Brooklyn so you can expect to get top quality services at an affordable cost. Colon cancer is one of the most vicious diseases in the country for which millions of people die every year. So when you are treating you must consider the best people to take care of your problems and Triborough GI is just that. Moreover, the best part is that they accept all kinds of insurance so your treatment will be much easier and don’t have to spend anything in your pocket too. If you don’t have any insurance plans then you can choose one of their finance options to treat your problems without hurting your savings.

Contact Details:

Business Name /Contact Person : Triborough GI / Dr. Igor Grosman
Country/Region : United States
Street Address : 1517 Voorhies Ave, 1fl
City : Brooklyn
State : New York
Postal Code : 11235
Phone No : 718-332-0600
Email Address : triboroughgi@gmail.com
Website : http://www.doctorgrosman.com/

