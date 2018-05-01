Health and Wellness

Expedite Your Cell Culture With Our Primary Cell Culture Kits!

CHI Scientific offers the PrimaCell primary cell culture systems. These primary cell culture systems offer a step-by-step guide to culturing various tissue primary cells of avian, human, mouse and rat. Each PrimaCell primary cell culture kit is customized for different types of avian, human, mouse and rat cells and consists of seven components:

1. Tissue-specific tissue dissociation systems
2. Tissue-specific fibroblast growth inhibitory cocktails, FibrOut
3. Complete growth media
4. Growth supplements
5. Highly purified and special treated serum
6. Buffers for tissue preparation
7. Bench-proven instructions and protocols.

Chi Scientific also specializes in the synthesis of cGMP custom pharmaceutical grade peptides. We offer small and large-scale manufacturing of cGMP peptides and peptide drugs which can be used for clinical research. We make peptides between 2 and 200 amino acids. Maintaining the highest practical purity of the peptides that are well above the clinical research standard is our paramount.

Our manufacturing capabilities are designed to meet the customer needs in respect of:
1. Peptide synthesis strategy.
2. Protection groups.
3. Purification strategy.
4. Upscaling and flexibility.
5. Special requests.
6. Special equipment.
7. Formulation development.
8. Compatibility studies.
9. Sterile filling.
10. Release.
11. Stability Studies.

If you are looking for high-quality cGMP peptide synthesis or primary cell culture kits, visit our website http://www.chiscientific.com/. We hold the expertise in manufacturing the best peptide that is above the standard clinical research level. We also stock up on many peptide reagents; you can choose one according to your project needs.

