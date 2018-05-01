Electric vehicle Charging Station Market Research Report 2018

Electric vehicle Charging Station Market 2018 report provides Electric vehicle Charging Station Market analysis by charging station (AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station), Connector Type (chademo, CCS and others), and by Regions with Global Forecast To 2023

Key Companies in Electric vehicle Charging Station analyzed are for market analysis are:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), Elektromotive Limited (U.K.), GE Company (U.S.), and Schneider Electric SE (France).

Electric vehicle charging Station Global Market Overview:

The global electric vehicle charging station market has witnessed significant growth in recent past. Rapidly rising popularity of electric vehicles among consumers has significantly contributed growth of the electric vehicle charging station market. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding the depleting state of the environment, combined with the substantial advantages of electric vehicles over traditional fuel based vehicles is expected to further fuel the demand for electric vehicles, leading to increasing demand for electric vehicle charging stations. With OEMs focusing on connected electric vehicle solutions for customers with electric vehicles range anxiety, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is poised for rapid growth in the near future.

Regional Analysis

This market for electric vehicle charging station has seen substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia Pacific has accounted the largest market, followed by Europe and North America. Major factors that have driven the electric vehicles market are rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicles, supported by government initiatives and increasing fuel prices raising the demand of electric vehicles. The electric vehicle charging station market is currently flourishing in North America. The massive outlay in the development of electric vehicle infrastructure in the form of recharge stations and other policies, are expected to drive the market for electric vehicle charging stations in this region. In North America, the sales of electric car have doubled since 2014, which clearly implies that the demand for electric vehicle charging stations have been rising on a rapid pace. Over the past few years, the sales of electric vehicles have doubled in the US, which means the market will generate ample revenue. The major factors that have driven the US market are rising demand for electric cars, government initiatives and high disposable income. Europe is one of the most promising regions in the electric vehicles market. This market has achieved an ample scope due to the presence of profitable countries such as Germany, UK, France, Norway and others.

Global Electric vehicle Charging Station Market In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title. Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Electric vehicle Charging Station Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

