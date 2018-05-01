Health and Wellness

Dental experts gathering at Oral Surgery 2018 Singapore

September 10th, Singapore Conference Series LLC Ltd, host of 33rd International Conference on Dental Medicine and Surgery, the Conference that discusses the Advanced trends in the field of dentistry.
Oral Surgery 2018 slated during September 10-11, 2018 at Singapore will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the field of dentistry across the world. The Oral Surgery 2018 conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in Oral Surgery 2018 Conference.
The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in Dental medicine and Surgery with a theme “Exploring Innovative Research In Dental Medicine and Surgery” and the conference highlights are: Dental Medicine, Oral Microbiology and Pathology, Oral Cancer, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Diagnosis and Prevention of Oral Disease, Dental Implants and Prosthesis, Dental Anesthesiology, Pediatric Craniofacial and Cleft Surgery, Advances in Dentistry and more.
The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe.
In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for Dental educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings of all aspects of Dentistry.
Conference Highlights:
• 300+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)
• 5+ Keynote Speakers
• 50+ Plenary Speakers
• 20+ Exhibitors
• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions
• 5+ Workshops
• B2B Meetings
If you would like to know more information about this conference, to book a slot, Sponsorship and Exhibit sales information, please Contact: Frank Turner
Email: oralsurgery@annualcongress.net
visit: https://oralsurgery.conferenceseries.com/

