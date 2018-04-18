Select The Top-Rated Hotel In South Padre Island For A Long Stay

Have you gone through a rough week? Need some time to rejuvenate? Want to relax for a few days with your family at an exotic location? Well, you should plan a long-term vacation at South Padre Island which offers stunning attractions and exciting activities to the tourists. Apart from major attractions and activities, this island has a number of amazing hotels where you can rest after a long tiring day. While choosing a hotel, you should keep in mind that the place should be clean and elegant so that can enjoy the stay. Along with this, you should also consider the amenities and high-class customer service.

However, several accommodation options can be found out there to choose from. But when you need a renowned long stays hotel South Padre Island, there would be no better choice than Windwater Hotel. It is nestled in the heart of South Padre Island. No matter whether you are planning to visit this wonderful place for romantic getaway or exciting family vacation, we are committed to making you create lifetime memories. When it comes to picking the perfect accommodation for your needs, you can make a choice from our king size bed room, queen size bed room, two bedroom villa, three bedroom villa, and many others.

In each room, you will get many facilities such as a cable TV, free Wi-Fi, microwave, refrigerator, and many standard amenities. All these amenities will make you have a comfortable and relaxing stay at one of the best south padre island hotels on the beach. In our hotel room, you will also get the clean, soft, and smooth bed which will literally hug you to the sleep.

When you want to have the pleasure of an appetizing meal at the best restaurant in padre boulevard TX, you can find that restaurant at the walking distance from our hotel. It means there is no dearth of facilities; you can enjoy a long-term stay here without any hassle. To book your room, you can either go for online booking facility or contact our agent directly. So don’t wait for more, book your stay now!

PR Contact –

Windwaterhotel

5701 Padre Blvd,

South Padre Island,TX 78597, USA

Phone:- (956) 761-4913

Website – http://www.windwaterhotel.com/