Rasdale Stamp Company To Host Its 436th Public Auction On May 19-20, 2018

Rasdale Stamp Company is preparing to host its second public auction this year on the 19th and 20th of May, 2018. The company has not yet released all the details regarding the upcoming public auction but it will definitely be held in its physical premised in Westmont, Illinois.

All philatelic roads will lead to Westmont, Illinois on May 19-20, 2018 as Rasdale Stamp Company hosts its 436th public auction. The company has not yet shared the final details regarding the auction but it has already published some photos on its Facebook page indicating some of the philatelic materials that will be featured in the May 19-20, 2018. According to the company’s website, collectors can expect many more lots and a wider range of philatelic collectibles in the upcoming public auction as compared to the 435th public auction, which was held on February 17-18, 2018. Notably, the 435th auction featured a total of 1,746 lots and it was conducted in two sessions.

Rasdale Stamp Company will be releasing the final details of its upcoming Public Auction #436. Collectors can expect many philatelic items including United States postage, rare stamps, rare coins & currency, space memorabilia, U.S. and foreign collections, accumulations & stocks, supplies & literature, picture postcards, among many others. Normally, pre-auction bids are accepted by mail, fax, email and phone until 6:00 pm (CST) on the day preceding the live auction, which would be Friday, May 18th. Live bidding usually takes place from 9:00 am (CST) on Saturday, May 19th for Session One and Sunday, May 20th for Session Two. Phone bidding is not usually available. Opening bids are usually posted on the company’s website and updated until the last Friday before the auction. All lots can be viewed in the company’s auction gallery at 35 Chestnut Ave. for a full week before live bidding. The auction will take place at Rasdale Auction Gallery, 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont, IL 60559. They can be followed at http://www.wherezit.com/listing_show.php?lid=1201706

About Us

Rasdale Stamp Company is an accredited stamp dealer and auctioneer based in Westmont, Illinois. The third generation company was founded in 1932 by Joseph Rasdale in Elsie, Michigan and is now run by his grandkids Kim and Kevin Kellermann. Rasdale Stamp Company hosts four public auctions a year in February, May, August, and November. In addition to rare postage stamps and coins, the company presents a wide array of many other popular vintage collectibles in every sale. Rasdale Stamp Company is a member of the American Philatelic Society (APS), the American Topical Association, and the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association among many others. Reviews for the stamp company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Contact:

Kim Kellermann

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/