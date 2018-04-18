ITR Studio Unveils The Revolutionary 5-in-1 Modular Backpack that will change the way you carry

ITR, an innovative independent design studio unveil The One Backpack which has a unique and versatile set of module that can accommodate anything. The ITR One Backpack is a complete overhaul of the everyday backpack that meets the demands of not just photographers, but travellers, commuters and the creative class.

Hong Kong — ITR, one of most innovative independent design studio, is proud to unveil The One Backpack. The ITR One Backpack has a unique and versatile set of module that can accommodate just about anything. It truly comes alive when paired with all 5 modules to create the ideal setup for each day, every day.

“Everything ITR create is designed with the concept of live smart in mind. We’re committed to make a difference in everyday things in pursuit of raising people’s consciousness to live better,” commented ITR Studio Founder Benjamin Chan, “With the advanced modular system that allows you to attach different modules to the backpack. You can use it as your camera bag, work & gym pack, suit carry backpack, travel pack or tech-backpack, it would be a real everyday backpack that truly connects with you.”

The ITR One Backpack was designed as a complete overhaul of the everyday backpack that meets the demands of not just photographers, but travellers, commuters and the creative class. The result of over a year of development and close collaboration with designers, The ITR One Backpack delivers universal appeal. Designed in a modular system that maximizes functionality and versatility in a stylish way.

Designed to be lightweight yet durable, the 5-in-1 Modular Backpack provides slick modularity through magnetic system that quickly and securely attaches modules to the pack. With a range of modular pouches and straps to choose from, it’s easy to adapt to diverse loads. The One Backpack is configurable across the 5 modules: 1) Camera Module, 2) Sport Module, 3) Sling Module, 4) Suit Carry Module and 5) Pouch Module. The Camera module can adapt a DSLR camera with two lens or a DJI Mavis Pro with extra battery, also with protection structure. The Workout Module comes with a portable shoe bag which is washable and easy to assemble. Most important is our Suit Carry module can keep your suit neat without causing any creases by the folding.

As it’s configurable, the modular components can be used together or individually depending on your requirements.You can just carry the module you need, made possible with the interchangeable shoulder strap.

About ITR

Rooted in simplicity, functionality and rationality. ITR have a deep awareness of things for living well to design solutions aimed on promoting simplicity and smart utility. We are committed to make a difference in everyday things in pursuit of raising people’s consciousness to live better.

Launch Date

The One Backpack will be launch on Kickstarter on 17th April 10a.m. EST , starting price at USD 139. There are still great deals to take advantage of. To inquire about The ITR One backpack, please don ́t hesitate to drop us a line or have a look on www.itr-studio.com/ks .

Key Product Specs

The One Backpack

Specs: 310 x 185 x 530 mm

Weight: 1.29 kg

Capacity: 30L

Est. Retail: USD 165

Kickstarter Early Bird Price: USD 139

Camera Module + 2-Way Waist & Shoulder Strap Specs: 260 x 135 x 210 mm

Weight: 0.4 kg

Est. Retail: USD 59

Kickstarter Early Bird Price: USD 53

Sport Module + 2-Way Waist & Shoulder Strap Specs: 260 x 145 x 360 mm

Weight: 0.5kg

Est. Retail: USD 78

Kickstarter Early Bird Price: USD 74

Sling Bag Module + 2-Way Waist & Shoulder Strap Specs: 270 x 60 x 210 mm

Weight: 0.25 kg

Est. Retail: USD 59

Kickstarter Early Bird Price: USD 53

Suit Carry Module + 2-Way Waist & Shoulder Strap Specs: 270 x 80 x 450 mm

Weight: 0.65 kg

Est. Retail: USD 91

Kickstarter Early Bird Price: USD 85

Pouch Module

Specs: 270 x 85 x 100 mm

Weight: 0.15 kg

Est. Retail: USD 39 Kickstarter Price: USD 32

To inquire about The ITR One backpack, please don ́t hesitate to drop us a line or give us a call: Media Contact (Asia)

hi ( @ ) rightmywrong dot co

Benjamin Chan 852-9327 0872

Right My Wrong Ltd

16C, Tsuen Tung Building,

38-40 Chai Wan Kok St, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong

High res product image & product details:

https://goo.gl/LfBQPw