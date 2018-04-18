Authentic Provence Extends Its Collection to Indoor Period Furniture

Authentic Provence has extended its selection beyond garden furniture and fountains to meet the interior designing needs of European-style homes.

[West Palm Beach, 4/18/2018] – Authentic Provence, a company providing European-style furniture and garden accessories, has extended its collection of furniture, antiques, and other decorations to include indoor period furniture. The shop’s owners, Wolfgang and Susan Hofherr, have seen a thriving interest for period furniture and antiques among homeowners and interior designers. They have decided to offer exquisite interior pieces in their boutique and showroom in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Period Furniture & Antiques

Authentic Provence features period furniture and accessories which carry Gustavian, Swedish, Scandinavian, and mid-century modern styles, on top of other popular period European designs. Furnishings include chairs, chandeliers, sculptures, mirrors, and others, which are all displayed in their 45,000-square foot showroom. The boutique owners continuously add new arrivals from Europe.

Other Home Furnishings

Period furnishings are ideal for the interior designer or homeowner interested in styling a European-themed home. Other available indoor furniture or antiques include traditional tables, chairs, armoires, and other pieces with timeless designs.

For outdoor furniture and decorations, Authentic Provence provides an extensive catalog of garden antiques, furnishings, fountains, and other architectural elements to suit various needs.

About Authentic Provence

Authentic Provence is a furniture shop and boutique featuring European interior and exterior antiques, furniture, and reclaimed building materials. The company was founded in 1998 by Austrian couple Wolfgang and Susan Hofherr, who filled up their shop with items they collected during their European travels. It has since grown into a 45,000-square foot business.

The Hofherrs have the experience and extensive knowledge in European design, art, and architecture to provide its clients with stylish and high-quality pieces.

Visit Authentic Provence’s showroom in West Palm Beach, Florida today or visit their website https://www.authenticprovence.com.