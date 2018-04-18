4FastPlumber Announces Useful Sewer And Drain Tips

Northern Virginia plumbing company 4FastPlumber recently shared sewer and drain tips for homeowners. The company stated that this public service announcement is intended to help guide homeowners through sewer and drain issues. According to 4FastPlumber, sewers and drains are plumbing fixtures that homeowners don’t typically think about, even though they get used every day and are heavily depended on to work properly.

The first tip that 4FastPlumber shared is that homeowners should be aware of underground roots that are growing near the sewer line. According to 4FastPlumber, these roots can be detrimental to the sewer line. 4FastPlumber explained that roots can grow into the path of the sewer line itself, which in turn can damage the line. The company recommended trimming or removing trees or shrubs that could cause harm.

4FastPlumber also announced that homeowners should take steps to avoid a blocked drain from the start. 4FastPlumber indicated that homeowners can go about doing this by not putting anything down the drain that the drain is not designed to handle. 4FastPlumber mentioned that this is a major problem for homeowners. 4FasPlumber specifically recommended that homeowners refrain from putting grease, coffee grounds, and eggshells down the drain.

The another tip that 4FastPlumber shared is that homeowners should know how to stop minor problems before they become big problems. 4FastPlumber mentioned that minor clogs can usually be cleared up with boiling water, a shop vac, or even a safe drain cleaner if necessary. 4FastPlumber stated that such actions will prevent minor clogs from becoming difficult and costly major clogs. Further details can be obtained at http://4fastplumber.com/three-useful-sewer-and-drain-tips/

In its concluding statements, 4FastPlumber gave some company information. 4FastPlumber stated that it has been providing a wide variety of plumbing services – including remodeling, pipe repair, water heater repair, gas fitting services, and sewer line repair – to Alexandria residents for over twenty years. 4FastPlumber went on to state that all of its plumbing services are offered on a twenty-four seven basis, throughout the year. The company stated that it offers 24/7 service to Alexandria residents, because it has always believed that customers should be first. Reviews of the company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber/@38.815019,-77.1521477,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xe055b5baf137d8f0!8m2!3d38.815019!4d-77.149959?hl=en

