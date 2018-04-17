Urban Bazaar at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Buzzonify in association with Grand Flea Market and Chittara presents ‘Urban Bazaar’ a one of kind exhibition that showcases exotic and handpicked products from artisans from across the country. Urban Bazaar will be held from 18th April to 22nd April at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from 11AM to 8PM. With an aim to bridge the gap between artisans and consumers, Urban Bazaar will have over 100 stalls that showcase exemplary products from across India at affordable prices.

From traditional Madhubani paintings to crafty cloth based scroll paintings from from Orissa, a number of rare and extraordinary works of art will be on display at Urban Bazaar. If you love an ethnic touch to your home décor, don’t miss the colourful Rajasthani Handicrafts and Kashmiri carpets. Choose from a wide range of bright coloured Kalamkari prints and Bagalpuri sarees. ! Add a touch of glamour to your outlook with with Jaipur Jootis, Kolkata Shantniketan bags and handmade jewellery.

That’s not all! Choose from an array of cane furniture and lamp shades for your living room. From Channapatna wooden toys to a wide range of cane, brass and copper items, shop to your heart’s content by picking up the finest products. With a variety like never before, Urban Bazaar will showcase the best of collection from talented artisans from across the country.

Urban Bazaar gives a unique opportunity for artisans to directly sell to their consumers and interact with a larger audience. It also gives them a peek into their customer tastes and preferences.

When: 18th April to 22nd April

Where: Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumar Krupa Road

Time: 10.30 AM to 7.30 PM

Entry: Free

Contact: 9742204002, 88617 92505, 93438 02087

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/792271924301093/