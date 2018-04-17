Talent Hunts are The New Big Thing

Talent Is Equal, it’s The Opportunity that lights the flame.

Reality shows fabricate opportunities for every talent alike. Be it Dancing, Singing Stand-up comedy or some other. Such shows are a hope to those who are themselves incapable of showcasing their talent.

People like KUNAL GANJAWALA, SUNIDHI CHAUHAN, SHREYA GHOSHAL, DEBOJIT, ARIJIT SINGH, RANVIJAY, DHARMESH all are the products of reality television. It was only because of these shows that such talent was brought to mainstream Bollywood.

Reality shows offer more and more youngsters as well as adults a life-altering experience, giving them an opportunity of a lifetime to follow their passion, for the audiences, there’s a lot more than mere dramatically entertainment on their telly screens. Definitely a win-win situation

However, these shows simply fall short when it comes to giving the same opportunity to the ones not living in India. To overcome this shortcoming of such reality shows GEE VISION in association with ZEE-TV is here with the Second season of The INTERNATIONAL INDIAN ICON. An International reality show for the all those Indians at Heart.

Indian Citizens from USA, Europe, Canada, Caribbean Contestant’s performance will be evaluated by the esteemed jury comprising of Mr Raja Hassan (Singing), Longinus Fernandes (Dance), Arko Mukherjee (Singing & Instruments). Categories are Singing, Dancing, Stand-up Comedy, Instruments, and a special Category for the special talent out there the I Got Talent Category, Where any talent will be given a chance to entertain the audience and make dreams come true.

