SouthEnd Scaffolding: One-Stop Destination for Scaffolding Requirements

SouthEnd Scaffolding was founded in the beginning of 2011, to cater to needs of dependable scaffolding and formwork. SouthEnd Scaffolding products and accessories are aimed at offering solutions for all scaffolding requirements of its clients. Primary services offered by the company are:

SouthEnd Scaffolding Kwikstage system: It is the most widely used scaffolding process in the field of construction. It is used as a high-strength industrial scaffolding system. Kwikstage scaffolding is equipped to provide support to any decking system in any domain of construction. By design it is modular and comes with a convenient hook on board platforms. SouthEnd Scaffolding Kwikstage system is easy to assemble or remove and can be applied on uneven ground. It is reliable as it follows industrial safety and health protocols.

SouthEnd Self-Lock Scaffolding system: On account of the easy assembly and quick portability of its units, it is a favourite amongst contractors and construction experts. This system is constructed from frames, the management of which is very easy due to its easy construction ability and light weight. It is most commonly used in maintenance of buildings, electrical applications, plastering, painting and décor applications. SouthEnd scaffolding self-lock towers is reliable as they comply with all safety standards. The company does not use inferior-quality imports that do not comply with SABS safety protocols.

Formwork: SouthEnd Scaffolding offers various types of formwork like the following:

Wall formwork

Column formwork

Slab formwork

Climbing systems

Special formwork

The company has gained reputation as the suppliers of both formwork and scaffolding in and around Cape Town. The formwork experts at the company ensure concrete construction, by supplying steel formwork. The company which is an expert in scaffolding engineering makes sure that the formwork is constructed from superior quality grade steel which adheres to industrial safety regulations.

The following are some of the scaffolding products and accessories manufactured and supplied by SouthEnd Scaffolding to cater to your scaffolding needs:

Base jacks

Fork heads and adjustable fork head jacks

U-head jacks

J-head jacks

V-pressings

V-cups

DH couplers

Outer-joint pins

Castor wheels

SouthEnd Scaffolding exports its scaffolding products and services to the following countries around the world:

South Africa

Namibia

Angola

Ghana

Botswana

Holland

Texas

