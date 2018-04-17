GoAir bags Gold Award for Email Marketing at Asian Consumer Engagement Forum

GoAir, one of India’s fastest growing airlines, has bagged the prestigious “Gold award” in the Email Marketing category for the successful use of technology at the 7th Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards 2018 organised by Asian Consumer Engagement Forum (ACEF). Through its innovative and unique Email Marketing program, GoAir has been successful in building strong and engaging relationship with customers.

The seventh edition of Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards was held in Mumbai on April 7, 2018 and had received 619 entries from over 200 companies across the globe. This award from ACEF is based on the utilization of technology and performance accomplishments which are focused on Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, and Marketing.

The ACEF program is organised by a team of professionals from India, SriLanka and UAE is guided by the Advisory members from Branding, Marketing and Creative agencies based in India, US, Australia, Singapore, UAE and Sri Lanka. ACEF forums features in-depth discussions into the increasingly important engagement aspect of connection and helps in learning new trends, best practices and case studies, to get a better picture of where the industry is headed.