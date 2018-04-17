Cherrystone Auctions Shares The Final Details Of Its Upcoming April 2018 Public Auction

Cherrystone Auctions will host its third public auction this year on the 24th and 25th of April in the company’s gallery on 119 West 57th Street. The upcoming auction will feature lots from U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History and The David Mace Collection of United States.

For its third public auction this year, Cherrystone Auctions has prepared nearly 1,000 lots from collectors from all over the world. The company has published the final details for its upcoming stamp sale, which will be held on April 24-25, 2018 in its New York City galleries on 119 West 57th Street. Compared to the last public auction, which was held on March 20-21, 2018 and featured a total of 1,765 lots, the upcoming stamp sale will feature fewer lots. However, the April auction will include a specialty sale of the David Mace Collection of United States in addition to U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History lots.

Cherrystone Auctions’ upcoming auction will be held in three sessions. Session 1 will start at 10:00 AM and end at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The first session will feature lots 1001-1376 with Stamps and Postal History from the United States, China, Germany, Great Britain and British Commonwealth. Session 2 will start after the conclusion of Session 1 at 1:00 PM and last the rest of the day Tuesday. Session 2 will feature lots 1377-1688 with Stamps and Postal History from Greece, Italy, Poland, and Russia — plus large lots and collections from the U.S. and worldwide. Session 3 will commence the following day Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM with lots 2001-2266 of the David Mace Collection of United States. All transactions are subject to the company’s conditions of sale. The company can be followed at https://www.manta.com/c/mx6ry6f/cherrystone-auctions-inc

For more than 50 years, Cherrystone Auctions has been providing buyers and sellers with the widest selection of valuable philatelic material. The company hosts frequent public auctions every six to eight weeks in its New York City galleries and these offer rare stamps and postal history of the World, including United States, British Commonwealth, Germany and Colonies, France and Colonies, Russia, Poland, Asia, South America and more. Cherrystone Auctions in an affiliated member of various prestigious stamp organizations and bodies including the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, IFSDA, PTS, Rossica, MEPSIm, ASDA, APVH, APS etc. Company reviews of the stamp auction house are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

Joshua Buchsbayew

Company: Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-977-7734 or 800-886-9313

Fax: 212-977-8653

Email: info@cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com