Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360: A lot and more for less

It’s the magic of Citizen

Citizen’s capability of meeting everyday challenges makes the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 a prized possession to everyone who considers an all-round reliability integral to their life. Not just precision but passionate craftsmanship from the house of Citizen, the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 brings impeccable functional efficiency at your fingertips. Whether you are in an inter-continental flight or sailing over the surf, the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 imparts you the confidence of accuracy and dependability that you can trust to its fullest extent, no conditions applied.

A closer look at excellence

The Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360, despite being driven by quartz technology, beats others with its power to convert light – both natural and artificial – to electrical power. The Eco-Drive technology, furthermore, allows the Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 to store power for a total of 6 months, whch means, even if you start living under a rock from this moment onward, you do not need to expose your watch to any kind of light for 6 months on a fully charged battery.

The privilege of the Eco-Drive technology; however, goes much beyond that. It is your one-way ticket to environmental consciousness. It relieves you from the burden of changing batteries – which pollute the environment when disposed – and entitles you to zero running costs, which again, efficiently cements its reliability status. Besides, you are not going to find your watch stop abruptly due to a run-down battery when you need it the most.

The Pilot in details

The Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 removes the need for multiple gauges and dials for recreational and commercial flyers! It perfectly balances style with efficiency with its white on black on steel color combination, with a sliver of red in between. Its stainless steel band imparts a sleek and refined appearance while the luminous hands enhance it many times.

The Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Chronograph World Time AT0360-50E AT0360 displays time clearly irrespective of the surrounding lighting condition. The scratch-resistant mineral crystal is responsible for multiplying the visibility by several degrees, which is very, very essential; given the superior functionality this World Time chronograph from Citizen Watches offers.

It’s ideal for…

Anyone interested in a multi-time watch with sporting needs addressed! It’s hefty; its design is every bit masculine; its 60-minute chronograph with 1/20th second counting making possible counting time-tracking even for many of the day to day jobs in a normal urban life, ranging from keeping an watch over the oven to the parking meter. Besides, the 12/24 hour dial (at 2) helps you to keep track of jet lags and adjust to the present time at some other time zone.

Conclusion

Beyond any doubt, the Citizen Eco Drive Chronograph Perpetual Calendar Men’s Watch is one of Citizen’s best within their mid-tier range and definitely worthy of a serious consideration.