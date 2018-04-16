Botho University – the only university in Botswana with an ISO 9001:2008 certification

Established in 1997, Botho University is one of the leading universities in Botswana. The university currently offers several graduate programs under six faculties. With 500 qualified staff members and over 6000 students, Botho University is counted amongst the best universities to study various degrees in Botswana Africa.

Botho University offers qualifications from certificate levels to master’s degrees across various educational disciplines. In particular, the business and accounting degrees of Botho University are highly sought after. Botho University graduates are recognised in the industry for possessing a unique set of skills and are even credited for transforming Botswana’s economy.

One of the biggest reasons why their business and accounting degree is so popular is because of the way the curriculum is structured. Thanks to excellent faculty with years of experience, courses are structured to provide the best possible learning to students. Moreover, Botho University also partners with several acclaimed international universities, offering students the opportunity to take advantage of the international exposure.

The courses at Botho University are also designed with the help of inputs from industry professionals. As such, their degree is an exhaustive, all-encompassing degree which prepares students for a solid career. University graduates are trained to start their careers at top gear.

The campuses at Botho University also provide an excellent environment for students to learn. Their campuses include the latest technology-driven learning resources and boast of quality infrastructure. Furthermore, the campus offers a range of extra-curricular activities for students to take part. Botho University is not just about rigorous learning – but it is about academic excellence combined with extra-curricular activities. This allows university graduates to acquire a unique set of skills that will help them succeed in their careers.

Botho University is synonymous with excellence, innovation and leadership. No wonder the university has an impeccable reputation for top-notch graduates. As the only university in Botswana to be certified as BOS ISO 9001:2008, Botho University continues to lead the crop when it comes to business and accounting degrees in Botswana.